Dozens of people ride bikes, march for peace in York

YORK, Pa. -- Looking to end violence in York, a large group marched on foot and rode bicycles Sunday afternoon.

"On the count of three, I want you to ring out Dezmen's name! I want him to know his life was not in vain!" said one speaker.

The 2nd Annual Pedal for Peace ended with prayers and chants in remembrance of Dezmen Jones, the 15 year old shot and killed in York back on September 26th.

To honor his life and call for change, people took to the streets.

Some marched, and others hopped on two wheels for Jones - a teen who loved riding his bike.

Besides that tribute, people rallying say they want to inspire York City's youth and remind them that there are people out there who want the best for them.

"Just trying to show these young kids we care about them. We are there for them," said Tony Hudson who rode his bike.

"These kids, there's not a lot of negative kids in York City. There are a lot of positive children as you've seen today, who just want to ride bikes and be kids," said Tonya Larry who runs 'The Movement' Facebook page.

People who took part marched and rode from S. Richland Avenue to West Princess Street, area where Dezmen Jones was killed, along with another man, Tyler Owens, 24, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.