Fire Prevention Week provides useful tips and showcases fire trucks

NEWVILLE, Cumberland County, Pa. -- It's Fire Prevention Week in Cumberland County, and a local fire department showed off the big trucks to neighbors and kids alike.

The Friendship House Company in Newville held a parade and dedication ceremony this afternoon to mark the completion of the company's 1916 American LaFrance Rotary Pumper.

The parade traced the pumper's route when it was first delivered to the company over 100 years ago.

Kids were excited to come and check out the fire trucks, before the dedication ceremony.

"I just love watching fire trucks," said an attendee. "It was the funnest [sic] day ever."

In 2016, there were 5.8 deaths and 18 injuries for every one thousand house fires, which is lower than the national average.

The Red Cross says you may only have as little as two minutes to escape in the event of a house fire.

The Red Cross also has some fire safety tips that can help anyone in the event of a fire.

They recommend installing smoke alarms in every level of a home inside and outside of bedrooms. They also say that they should be tested each month.

It's also important to have a plan. The Red Cross suggests talking about an escape plan and practicing it twice a year as a family.

But perhaps the most important rule is that if a fire occurs in your home, you need to get out, stay out and call 911.