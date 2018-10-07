Interstate 81 reopened after early morning crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Lebanon – Interstate 81 Southbound has reopened after an early morning crash.

Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown say the accident involved two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles. It happened a little after 3:00 a.m near mile marker 89.8.

According to authorities, traffic was slowing down for roadwork when the chain reaction crash occurred.

Officials say there were minor injuries.

One tractor trailer was carrying broccoli.

The interstate was closed for several hours for investigations and clean up.