New Holland man arrested after hitting police car during traffic top

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County, Pa. — A New Holland man was arrested he backed his vehicle into a police car after being pulled over.

According to police, Mark Wingerd, 65, was initially pulled over for a stop sign violation. he was charged with an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and one other charge.

Police reports said that he then became angry and backed into a police car after the officer returned to the vehicle. The officer then approached Wingerd’s car again.

Wingerd drove away while the officer was there, but was caught and arrested shortly after.