Shots fired in parking lot in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — A fight escalated to shots being fired outside of a store in Carlisle Saturday evening, according to police.

Police were called to the scene of a fight at the intersection of Cedar Street and West Louther Street in Carlisle Borough, according to police. The call was then changed to a report of shots fired.

Police determined that multiple individuals had engaged in a fight which escalated to shots being fired in the parking lot of Quick Stop Deli at 601 West Louther Street. Officers also obtained suspect descriptions, witnesses and evidence at the scene.

Witnesses said that multiple suspects had fled from the area in vehicles and on foot.

Because of the incident’s proximity with Dickinson College, the college was notified so they could appropriately warn students.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-242-5252.