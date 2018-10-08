Cumberland County man killed in NY limo crash, spokesman for man’s family confirms

A Cumberland County man was one of 20 people killed in Saturday’s limousine crash in New York, a spokesman for the man’s family confirms to FOX43.

The Sentinel was first to report the news.

Brian Hough, a pedestrian at the time of the accident, was a 1990 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Spokesman Michael Garland said. Garland added that Hough was currently an associate professor of geology at the State University of New York at Oswego.

Hough’s family has requested privacy at this time.

All 18 people in the vehicle were killed when the limo drove through a stop sign and crashed into a parked SUV, CNN reported. Two pedestrians — one being Hough — near the unoccupied SUV were also killed.

On Monday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the vehicle failed state inspection last month — and was not supposed to be on the road — and the driver “did not have the appropriate driver’s license to be operating that vehicle.”