Fire Prevention Week: Why Firefighters stress the importance of being prepared

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Firefighters are kicking off Fire Prevention Week in Harrisburg and there are three key words they want you to remember look, listen, and learn.

Every second counts in the event of a fire, and Fire Commissioner Trego, as well as other firefighters-- want to make sure everyone is prepared, or knows what they can do to try and get out safe in the event of one.

Commissioner Trego says you need to first look for places where a fire can start in your home. Having too many power strips or hiding them under the carpet is extremely hazardous. Next you need to listen for the sound of your smoke alarm. He says you need to regularly test your fire alarm to make sure it works, and change the batteries! Trego says lastly you need to learn, ways to escape out of every room in your home in case there is a fire. He says planning ahead is key to making sure everyone is out safe, and it also helps firefighters handle things faster, once they arrive on scene.

You can learn more about fire safety and interact with firefighters at two open houses this week in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, October 9, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., stop by the Harrisburg Fire Station 2 at 140 N. 16th Street, then on Thursday, October 11, from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m., stop by the Harrisburg Fire Station 1 at 1820 N 6th Street.

Fire Prevention week runs from October 7-13, for more information you can visit the National Fire Protection Association's website.