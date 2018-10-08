× FOX43 to partner with York County Economic Alliance for blood drive on October 25

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the York County Economic Alliance are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 23.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the Penn State York Campus Main Classroom Building Conference Center along from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality!

Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule (subject to change):

10:00AM-12 PM

Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, and Bryanna Gallagher 11AM – 1PM

MaryEllen Pann, Amy Lutz, and Bradon Long

12-2PM

Evan Forrester, Ali Bradley, Jackie De Tore 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Andrew Kalista and Todd Sadowski 3PM-5PM

Lyndsay Barna, Grace Griffaton

Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!