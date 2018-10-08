× Giant/Martin’s customers can start earning rewards points for a free turkey starting October 12

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The birds are back! GIANT Food Stores announced today that beginning Friday, Oct. 12, customers can begin earning extra rewards points towards a free turkey certificate every time they shop using their BonusCard.

“Over the past few years, our customers have told us how much they’ve missed our free turkey program, and truth be told, so did we,” said John Ruane, senior vice president of merchandising at GIANT/MARTIN’S. “Thanksgiving is all about bringing families together around the table to share a special meal and give thanks. GIANT has a lot to be thankful for this year as we continue to celebrate our 95th anniversary, and we couldn’t think of a better way to show our gratitude than by bringing this beloved program back and helping customers save even more on their Thanksgiving meal.”

Customers can earn rewards points for a free turkey certificate from Friday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 22. The certificates can be redeemed from Nov. 9 through Nov. 22 at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location. Customers can also chose to substitute their free turkey certificate for $1 off per pound of the turkey brand of their choice (up to 20 pounds).

A current tally of a customer’s extra rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt when they shop using a BonusCard. Customers are encouraged to check their store for specific program details and eligibility or visit giantfoodstores.com or martinsfoods.com.

In addition, customers also have the opportunity to help their neighbors by donating their free turkey certificate to a local regional food bank at any GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

SOURCE: GIANT