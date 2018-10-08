× Man sentenced to at least seven years in state prison for assault, cocaine dealing charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been sentenced to at least seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault and cocaine dealing charges.

Salik Williams was sentenced to seven to fourteen years in state prison.

On January 31, 2017, Williams assaulted a worker at a garage in the 2700 block of Sixth Street in Harrisburg after a disagreement over a car battery.

Williams confronted the worker, and pistol whipped him in the back of the head.

After making bail on those charges, Williams was again arrested for selling cocaine in Harrisburg.

On the eve of the trial on Williams’ assault case, he opted to plead guilty to the state prison term.