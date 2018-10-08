× No injuries suffered after car crashes into Lancaster County daycare

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a car crashed into a daycare.

The crash occurred sometime before 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning at Malave Child Care Center along the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

The owner of the daycare said that no children were in the room at the time of the accident.

Parents were notified of the incident, and the daycare will stay open today.

The hope is that the hole is fixed by the end of the week.

