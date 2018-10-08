× One dead after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On October 7 around 9:40 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of S. 15th Street for a reported shooting victim.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3118, 717-255-6516, or submit the information through Crime Watch.