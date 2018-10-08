× Palmyra man charged with rape of a child, six other offenses

LEBANON COUNTY — A Palmyra man has been charged with rape of a child, along with six other offenses, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Cassatt, 32, is accused of sexually abusing a child from 2013 to July 2018, the DA’s Office says.

The six other charges filed against Cassatt include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, according to the DA’s Office.