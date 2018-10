× Palmyra man charged with rape of a child, six other offenses

LEBANON COUNTY — A Palmyra man has been charged with rape of a child, along with six other offenses, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Cassatt, 32, is accused of sexually abusing a child from 2013 to July 2018, the DA’s Office says.

The six other charges filed against Cassatt include┬áinvoluntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, according to the DA’s Office.