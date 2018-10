× Penn State’s Big Ten visit to Indiana will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, school says

UNIVERSITY PARK — The kickoff time has been set for Penn State’s Oct. 20 Big Ten clash with Indiana, the school announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. in Bloomington. The game will be televised either by ABC or ESPN.

Penn State is 20-1 all-time against the Hoosiers, including an 8-1 mark in Bloomington.