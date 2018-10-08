× Police seek man accused of exposing himself in Chambersburg department store

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a man accused of exposing himself to women at a department store.

On October 7, the unidentified male suspect exposed his genitals to three women in Kohl’s Department Store on Norland Avenue in Chambersburg.

The suspect was described as an approximately 40-year-old white male who stood slightly over 6 feet tall with wavy dark hair.

He was said to be wearing a black jacket that possibly had NASCAR logos on it.

The suspect drove a small, red car away from Kohl’s after the incident.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, you can contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.