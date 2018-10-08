Transformers comic artist returns to Carlisle for meet & greet at Create-A-Palooza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Carlisle native and Transformers comic artist Andrew Griffith will be at Create-A-Palooza for one night only to help raise money for homeless animals.

Tonight at 6:30 fans of the comic can meet the artist and even paint their own Transformer.

Tickets are $25.00 and enters the attendee into a drawing for an original page of artwork from Transformers: Robots in Disguise. 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Cusco Animal Protection and Rescue charity.

You can meet Andrew Griffith tonight at Create-A-Palooza:

11 East High Street

Carlisle, PA 17013