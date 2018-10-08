Very warm and stuffy Monday with plenty of clouds and a couple showers

WARM & MUGGY START TO THE WEEK: The unseasonable warmth continues through the early half of the week. Monday is no exception, and it remains warm and stuffy. Skies are mostly cloudy to start, with temperatures beginning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hazy and foggy spots are likely across the region. Even a few isolated heavy showers are possible early. Clouds remain stubborn through the day, but temperatures still end up warm. Expect readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s a chance for a few more showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder too. Through the night, expect more clouds, in addition to more hazy and foggy spots. Overnight lows fall into the 60s. There’s a small chance for a few isolated showers. Tuesday pushes the warmth even higher above seasonal averages for this time of year! Skies are partly cloudy, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels remain abnormally high for this time of year. It’s more unseasonable warmth and humidity for this time of year on Wednesday. Clouds build ahead of the next cold front, and late day showers are possible as we watch this front’s interaction with Michael as it gets pulled inland and through the SE US. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

BREAKING THE WARMTH: By Thursday, the next cold front crosses through, and it’s a potent one. It also brings some added moisture associated with Michael, so the day looks like quite the soaker. We’ll have to watch for some potential minor flooding in some locations. Temperatures reach the middle 70s. In the wake of the front, less humid and cooler—yes, cooler air works into the region! Skies are partly sunny for Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a bit of a breeze. Finally, the crisp and cool feel of fall missing so far for October arrives!

COOLER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend continues the return to the fall feel that’s been lacking for much of the month! Saturday brings a good amount of sunshine and cool temperatures. Readings are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The next chance for showers is Sunday depending on the timing of the next cold front. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. If the timing ends up a little slower, expect that chance on Monday instead.

Have a great Monday!