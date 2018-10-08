× Wall Street Journal report: Google exposed private data of Google+ users, refused to disclose the breach

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users and opted not to disclose the breach earlier this year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The company did not disclose the breach, in part, due to fears that doing so would invite regulatory scrutiny and cause damage to Google’s reputation, the Wall Street Journal says, quoting sources that were briefed on the incident and documents it reviewed.

Google plans to announce a new set of data privacy measures that include permanently shutting down all consumer functionality of Google+, effectively ending the product launched in 2011 to challenge Facebook’s social media empire the Wall Street Journal reports.

Google+ is widely seen as one of Google’s biggest failures, the WSJ says.

According to the WSJ report, a software glitch gave outside developers potential access to private Google+ profile data between 2015 and March of this year, when internal investigators discovered the issue and addressed it.