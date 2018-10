× 2018-19 NCAA Basketball Schedule on FOX43

The NCAA Basketball season is right around the corner, and is coming to FOX43.

Here is the 2018-2019 NCAA Basketball Schedule that will air on WPMT-FOX43:

Friday, November 23, 2018

Las Vegas Invitational 3rd Place Game

TBD vs TBD — 4:00pm-6:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 6:00pm-6:30pm

Las Vegas Invitational 1st Place Game

TBD vs TBD — 6:30pm-8:30pm

Saturday, December 1, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Louisville @ Seton Hall (BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Gonzaga @ Creighton (BIG EAST) — 2:00pm-4:00pm

Saturday, December 8, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Citi Hoops Classic:

Kentucky vs. Seton Hall — 12:00pm-2:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 2:00pm-2:30pm

Louisville @ Indiana (Big Ten) — 2:30pm-4:30pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 4:30pm-5:00pm

Wisconsin @ Marquette (BIG EAST) — 5:00pm-7:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 7:00pm-7:30pm

Saturday, January 5, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Michigan St. @ Ohio St. (Big Ten) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Villanova @ Providence (BIG EAST) — 2:00pm-4:00pm

Sunday, January 6, 2018 *Confirmed time to be announced at later date*

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Xavier @ Marquette (BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Or

Xavier @ Marquette (BIG EAST) — 4:30pm-6:30pm

Sunday, January 13, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Villanova @ Creighton (BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Or

Villanova @ Creighton BIG EAST) — 4:30pm-6:30pm

Saturday, January 19, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 1:30pm-2:00pm

Indiana @ Purdue (Big Ten) — 2:00pm-4:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 4:00pm-4:30pm

St. John’s @ Butler (BIG EAST) — 4:30pm-6:30pm

Sunday, January 27, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Georgetown @ St. John’s BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 2:00pm-2:30pm

Seton Hall @ Villanova (BIG EAST) — 2:30pm-4:30pm

Saturday, February 9, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Wisconsin @ Michigan (Big Ten) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 2:00pm-2:30pm

Villanova @ Marquette (BIG EAST) — 2:30pm-4:30pm

Saturday, February 16, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Maryland @ Michigan (Big Ten) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Xavier @ Providence (BIG EAST) — 2:00pm-4:00pm

Saturday, February 23, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Marquette @ Providence (BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 2:00pm-2:30pm

Georgetown @ Creighton (BIG EAST) — 2:30pm-4:30pm

Saturday, March 2, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

Michigan St. @ Indiana (Big Ten) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

Butler @ Villanova (BIG EAST) — 2:00pm-4:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 4:00pm-4:30pm

Saturday, March 9, 2018

FOX College Hoops Tip-Off — 11:30am-12:00pm

TBD @ TBD (BIG EAST) — 12:00pm-2:00pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 2:00pm-2:30pm

TBD @ TBD (BIG EAST) — 2:30pm-4:30pm

FOX College Hoops Extra — 4:30pm-5:00pm

TBD @ TBD (BIG EAST) — 5:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday, March 16, 2018

BIG EAST Tournament Final Pregame — 6:00pm-6:30pm

BIG EAST Tournament Final — 6:30pm-8:30pm

BIG EAST Tournament Postgame — 8:30pm-9:00pm