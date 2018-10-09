× Adams County, York County suspects among new additions to State Police’s 10 Most Wanted List

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police recently issued its latest Ten Most Wanted List, noting there are five new additions.

The new additions to the list are:

Kern Mayers, wanted for felony drug charges in Luzerne County from 2006

Khadir Shareef Blue , wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for a 2017 homicide

Santos Torres-Garcia , wanted for a 2017 rape in Adams County

Tremaine Divine Jamison , wanted for a 2017 homicide in Luzerne County

Richard Brandon Tyler , wanted for a January 2018 aggravated assault in York County

Fugitives are chosen for inclusion on the most wanted list based on severity of the crime committed and the availability of suspects’ information.

“State police and our local law enforcement partners will not stop searching for these dangerous fugitives, whether they’ve been on the run for months or decades,” said Acting Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick . “Someone knows where these suspects are, and we ask for anyone with information to come forward and help bring them to justice.”

Tips may be submitted through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-4-PA-TIPS. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Three suspects from the previous edition of the Ten Most Wanted List were located thanks to information submitted to Crime Stoppers, and the organization paid a total of $6,000 in rewards directly to the tipsters.