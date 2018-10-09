‘Ask Evan’: “Why are pictures taken of my car at PA Turnpike toll plazas?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Rob T from York County. Rob asks, "Why are pictures being taken of my car going through the PA Turnpike toll plazas when I have an E-ZPass?"

According to officials at the PA Turnpike Commission, photographs are taken of each and every vehicle that goes through E-ZPass lanes. The pictures are specifically taken of the car's license plate. Then in real-time, the license plate information is compared to the E-ZPass customer database.

If the plate information confirms that the vehicle is attached to an active E-ZPass account, I'm told that the license plate picture is immediately deleted. If the license plate information doesn't match an active E-ZPass account-- the license plate photograph goes to processing and a violation is sent to whomever the car is registered to.

I'm told the photographs are only kept to send toll violations. If the vehicle info is connected to an active E-ZPass account the photograph is immediately deleted and not saved to be used for any other purpose.

If you have questions you'd like to ask send an email to AskEvan@FOX43.com. Put 'Ask Evan' in the subject line. You can also reach out to me on Facebook at Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic I'll do my best to track down answers you are looking for.