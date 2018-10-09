× Carlisle Police investigating a Saturday shots-fired incident on Louther Street

CARLISLE — Carlise Police continue to investigate a shots-fired incident that occurred Saturday near the Quick Stop Deli on the 600 block of Louther Street.

According to police, officers responding to the scene at 5:23 p.m. found evidence of a shooting, but did not locate any victims or suspects. Several people were in the area of the store at the time of the shooting, police say, but they have not been identified because they fled the area before police arrived.

There is no evidence at this time to indicate that anyone was injured. Numerous pieces of evidence were collected and police are currently developing leads .

Carlisle Police ask that anybody that was a victim or witness to this event to please contact them at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip on the Crimewatch website.