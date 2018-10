× Crews on scene of fire at State Capitol

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at the State Capitol.

According to Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline, crews are clearing smoke from the State Capitol building after a paper spreader caught fire.

The fire is reportedly under control.

@hbgfire currently clearing smoke from the #pacapital building due to a fire in a paper spreader…..#fire is under control at this time with no extension to the building. pic.twitter.com/43jpJUGbCi — Brian Enterline (@HbgCaptain) October 9, 2018