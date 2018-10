LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a barn fire.

Emergency personnel responded to a barn off Mount Pleasant Road in Bart Township sometime before 3:50 a.m.

Witnesses told FOX43 that mules were inside the barn and now, crews are working to get them out safely.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

BREAKING, BARN FIRE: Multiple Fire crews are here fighting the flames of a barn fire off of Mount Pleasant Road in Bart Township, Lancaster County. Witnesses say mules were inside the barn and crews are also working to get them out safely. pic.twitter.com/EXqhi7ynup — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 9, 2018