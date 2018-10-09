Cumberland County community remembers Boiling Springs grad who died in NY limo accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Friends and family are in shock after learning 46-year-old Brian Hough of Cumberland County was killed when a limousine in upstate New York, drove through a stop sign and hit him.

“Certainly a very tragic instance and a phone call that a family member never wants to receive," said Mike Garland, family friend and spokesperson. “Not only have they lost a son but a wife lost a husband, a child lost a father and it’s just a very tough time for them right now," he added.

Family friend, Mike Garland says the tragic story doesn’t stop there.

Brian Hough’s father-in-law was with him that day.

“Brian’s wife not only lost her husband, but her dad," said Garland. “Certainly a tragedy for all people involved but magnified even more with the fact that they just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," he added.

Hough was a Professor of Geology at the State University of New York at Oswego.

People who knew Hough, say that they remember him fondly.

“As soon as I heard the name, his face popped right into my mind," said Fred Withum, Hough’s former teacher, superintendent Cumberland Valley School District.

Fred Withum was Hough’s teacher at Boiling Springs High School in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

“All the science teachers at the time, chemistry, physics, biology, would have noted that he was that special kind of kid in the science department," said Withum.

Hough also had a passion for sports.

“He loved sports, he was on the track team at Boiling Springs, he was also on the soccer team at Boiling Springs," said Garland. “Still today was playing Hockey recreationally with friends, had built a small hockey rink in the back for his son to play and learn the game," he added.

“He had a great sense of humor, he had quite the little smile and smirk when he needed it and he was just one of those guys that everybody knew, everybody liked," said Withum.

A GoFundMe page to support the family of Hough can be found here.