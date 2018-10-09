× Eagles’ RB Jay Ajayi out for season with torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have lost the team’s leading rusher for the season.

On Monday, the team announced that RB Jay Ajayi will be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Ajayi, 25, leads the team with 184 yards on the ground and three scores.

Acquired in a mid season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Ajayi provided a spark and power run option to an offense that rolled to a Super Bowl win.

This year, Ajayi fractured a bone in his back before suffering the season-ending knee injury while blocking during a passing play on Sunday.

He is set to be a free agent at season’s end.

The team placed Ajayi on Injured Reserve and claimed DT T.Y. McGill off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.