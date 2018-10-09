× Flyers’ F James van Riemsdyk to be out 5-6 weeks with lower body injury

PHILADELPHIA– The reunion for the Philadelphia Flyers and F James van Riemsdyk is not off to the best start.

The team announced that the forward will be out for the next 5-6 weeks as he recovers from a lower body injury.

van Riemsdyk, 29, returned to the Flyers this off season after being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012 and spending the last six seasons with the club.

After only 19 minutes on the ice with Philadelphia this season, van Riemsdyk will hit injured reserve for the foreseeable future.