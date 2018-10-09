FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Corporal Adam Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Augustus Thomas Desanto, DOB: 10/04/79, 39-Years Old (5’05”, 140 lbs, Blue Eyes, Brown Hair) Wanted: Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Location: 23 Rexford Rd, South Hanover Township, Dauphin County Incident Date: November 11, 2016 Charges Filed: June 11, 2018

2. Destiny Christine Torres, DOB: 10/10/92, 25-Years Old (5’05”, 130 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Drug Charges (Marijuana)

Location: 423 South 13th Street, Harrisburg City, Dauphin County

Incident Date: September 22, 2018

Charges Filed: September 27, 2018