FOX43’s Evan Forrester to emcee March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction is set for next week.

FOX43’s Evan Forrester will emcee the event, which begins at 6:00 p.m. on October 15 at the Antique Autos Museum in Hershey.

The annual gathering features some of the area’s best food and a live silent auction to bid on various items to raise money for for the health of all moms and babies.

For more information, you can visit the event’s website here.

 