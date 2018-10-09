× Gas leak in Lititz to close roads, shut off electricity

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A gas leak in Lititz Borough has closed multiple roads.

A police chief says the leak was found by a contractor who was extending gas service.

When the contractor moved the dirt out, they found the small leak around 8:00 a.m.

Seven homes in the area were evacutated.

According to a release from Lititz Borough, a gas leak at the intersection of Elm St. and Forney St.

Forney St. is closed between E. Main St. and Plum St.

Elm St. is closed between E. Main St. and Forney St.

The roads will be closed for several hours while the leak is repaired.

Electricity has also been shut off in the area.