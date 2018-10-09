× Harrisburg man accused of breaking into Lancaster home, attacking female occupant

LANCASTER — Police arrested a Harrisburg man for an alleged burglary and assault that took place last month on the 100 block of Jemfield Court in Lancaster.

Divine Cobb, 19, is charged with burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint, and harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 12:52 p.m. on Sept. 8.

According to police, Cobb entered the home through a window and attacked a female occupant. Police responding to the call of a burglary in progress found him straddled on top of the victim, holding her down by the arms and shoulders.

Cobb was taken into custody and transported to Central Processing for arraignment. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison when he could not post bail.