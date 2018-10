× Join FOX43’s Amy Lutz at York Walk to end Alzheimer’s event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Join FOX43’s Amy Lutz at the York Walk to end Alzheimer’s event!

The 2-mile walk, in which people and sponsors donate to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, is set for Saturday, October 20 at John C. Rudy park in York.

Registration will be at 8:00 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10:00 a.m., and the walk at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the event or to donate, you can visit the event website here.