× Just Cabinets files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Just Cabinets has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The midstate home furniture chain filed for bankruptcy on September 14, and a meeting of creditors is slated for November 2 in Harrisburg, according to filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Just Cabinets had 11 stores total, including four locations throughout Central Pennsylvania.

According to the filing, assets of over $650,000 are listed, with liabilities of nearly $6.1 million.

In 2017, the company reported a gross revenue of $27.2 million, but no real estate assets, according to the filing.

In July, Just Cabinets posted “store closing” and “everything must go” as part of liquidation efforts.