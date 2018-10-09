× Lancaster Mounted Police seek return of missing badge for Charlie the police horse

LANCASTER — Missing: One badge for Charlie, the Lancaster Mounted Police horse.

If you’ve seen it, Lancaster Police would love to have it back.

Last Thursday, police say, Charlie was on patrol in downtown Lancaster with his rider, Officer Gregory Berry. At some point during his patrol rounds, the badge holder on Charlie’s harness came loose and fell off.

Officer Codi Herr located the badge holder in the area of West King and Prince Streets, but the badge was missing.

Police believe someone removed the badge from its holder.

Anyone with information on Charlie’s badge is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.