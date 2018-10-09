× Man listed in critical condition after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On October 8 around 4:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of N. 20th Street for a reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on scene and found a man in his 20’s suffering from two gunshot wounds to the midsection.

The victim told police that he was walking on 20th Street when he heard gunshots and fled to his residence.

At that time, the victim realized he had been struck.

He told police that he didn’t know where the gunshots had come from.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.