Man threatening suicide sparks deployment of Dauphin County CERT team to Harrisburg apartment complex

HARRISBURG — An intoxicated man threatening suicide sparked the deployment of the Dauphin County Crisis Response (CERT) team to a Harrisburg apartment complex Monday night.

Harrisburg Police were called to the Townehouse Apartments on the 600 block of Boas Street for the report of an intoxicated man threatening suicide, police say. The man had reportedly been speaking to Crisis Intervention throughout the day and eventually threatened to shoot himself. He also allegedly threatened to shoot any police officer or EMS worker that came to his door, police say.

The Dauphin County CERT team was activated and arrived on the scene at 7 p.m., according to police. The man was detained without incident at 8:39 p.m. and taken to a hospital for medical commitment, police say.