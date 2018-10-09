Man wanted for questioning in connection to shooting death of Tyler Owens

YORK — A 21-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of Tyler Owens, according to York City Police.

Police are looking to question Myannh “Milo” Andrew Legette (pictured).

Owens, 24, was shot in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue early Sunday. He was transported to York Hospital and later died.

But before Owens succumbed to his injuries, he told police that the person who shot him was the last phone number in his phone. Further investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Zane Senft (also pictured) who faces a charge of criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Legette should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

