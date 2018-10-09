× NHL suspends Capitals’ F Tom Wilson for 20 games

WASHINGTON– The NHL has suspended a Washington Capitals’ forward for 20 games due to repeat violations of illegal hits and checking.

F Tom Wilson, 24, will miss nearly a quarter of the season due to an illegal check on St. Louis Blues’ F Oskar Sundqvist.

This will be Wilson’s fourth suspension over his last 105 NHL games played, with his last coming just 16 games ago.

Wilson, who debuted with Washington as a 19-year-old in 2013, has put up over 130 penalty minutes in each of his first five seasons.

Last year, Wilson set career highs in goals (14), assists (21), and points (35).

Now, he won’t return to the Capitals’ lineup until late November at earliest.