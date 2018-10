Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Today, Tuesday October 9th, 2018 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania ahead of the November 6th midterm election.

You can check your voter registration status online using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Voters may also hand-deliver their paper application to their county voter registration office or mail the forms if postmarked with today's date.

You will need your name, drivers license number, county, zip code and date of birth.