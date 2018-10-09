× Police: Reported sexual assault at Messiah College did not take place on campus or in Upper Allen Twp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Update: Police have determined that the reported sexual assault at Messiah College did not take place on campus or in Upper Allen Township.

The law enforcement agency in the appropriate jurisdiction has taken over the investigation, police say.

Previously: Upper Allen Township Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place on the campus of Messiah College, authorities say.

The college has been made aware of the incident, police add.