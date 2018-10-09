× Preliminary hearing for former CEO, controller of Worley & Obetz postponed

LANCASTER COUNTY — A preliminary hearing for the former CEO and controller of Worley & Obetz has been postponed, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin.

The hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and according to LancasterOnline, it was postponed as Jeffrey Lyons, the former CEO, was not available.

Both Lyons and Karen Connelly, a longtime controller for Worley & Obetz, were charged in August with years-long misuses of company funds covering Lyons’s personal credit card.

It’s alleged that the Manheim-based company’s funds covered over $1 million in Lyons’ credit card debt. Connelly is accused of authorizing most of the payments.

The payments allegedly covered trips and plane fare, online shopping purchases, gym memberships, home projects, spa services, dining costs, college costs for a relative, and other costs.

On May 31, Worley & Obetz said in a statement that it was laying off more than 100 employees. A few days later, the energy company abruptly closed and filed for bankruptcy.