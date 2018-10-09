× Report of student with knife prompts locker search in Millersburg School District

MILLERSBURG, Dauphin County — The report of a student possessing a knife and threatening another student at a recent football game prompted Millersburg School District officials to conduct a locker search earlier this month, the district said Tuesday.

The search occurred on Oct. 2, district officials say.

According to the school, administration received a report of the threat, which they say was issued by a student at the middle school. School officials say they searched the student’s locker and found a knife. The school then followed its threat assessment procedures and contacted police.

“Our practice has been to issue timely communications to the community on issues that affect the health, safety and welfare of students and staff,” the district said in a message to parents. “The administration acknowledges the delay in communication and has reviewed its internal procedures to correct the delay that occurred in this instance.”