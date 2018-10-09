× Saints’ QB Drew Brees sets all-time NFL passing yards record

NEW ORLEANS– QB Drew Brees has cemented his name in the NFL record books.

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback passed former Broncos’ and Colts’ QB Peyton Manning’s mark of 71,940 total passing yards on Monday night, hitting WR Tre’Quan Smith late in the second quarter for a 62-yard score.

New Orleans went on to dominate the Monday Night Football match up against the Washington Redskins by a score of 43-19.

The moment was captured on a mic’d up video of Brees:

Drew Brees was mic’d up for the moment he made history 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xGq1zjbFO0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018

Brees, 39, is currently fourth all-time in passing touchdowns (496), and could pass Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre (508) later this year.