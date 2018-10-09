× Steelton man, four juveniles accused of stealing vehicle in Lower Swatara Township

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police have charged a 24-year-old Steelton man in connection to a stolen vehicle case that occurred on Oct. 4 in the area of Lake Drive in Lower Swatara Township.

Justin Andrew Landis, of the 600 block of South Second Street, was charged with receiving stolen property, according to Lower Swatara Township Police. He was one of five occupants found in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 that was reported stolen earlier in the day. The other four suspects were juveniles, police say.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle led police on a 20-minute pursuit after police spotted the vehicle in the area of Lumber Street and Spring Garden Drive.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at about 1:14 a.m. The vehicle’s owner said four males were involved, and they had been seen riding bikes in the area prior to the theft. The vehicle was last seen heading north on White House Lane. An EMS responding to an unrelated medical call found two child seats that were in the stolen vehicle lying on the street on Stoner Drive, according to police.

Police later saw the stolen vehicle drive past them on South Eisenhower Drive and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over and continued to drive, leading police on a pursuit before eventually pulling over.

Landis, the only adult in the vehicle, told police he was at his girlfriend’s house in Union Deposit when the four juvenile suspects stopped to pick him up.