The sticky, humid feel continues with warm temperatures and spotty late day showers.

WARM AND HUMID AGAIN: Expect a quiet evening under mostly cloudy skies. It continues muggy too. Temperatures are warm in the 70s. Overnight, they fall into the upper 60s. The morning begins with hazy and foggy areas. The breeze picks up out of the south keeping plenty of cloud cover across the area. As we head into the late afternoon and evening, spotty showers become possible. Afternoon readings top out near 80 degrees. Overnight, shower chances go up with cold front to the west bringing in moisture and tropical moisture streaming north from Hurricane Michael. The front steers the center of circulation, well south of us, tracking it over the southeast states. It’s a very sticky, tropical like feel for Thursday. Highs halt in the middle 70s. In the wake of the front, the breeze picks up out of the north-northwest and ushers in much cooler, more seasonable air for Friday. Afternoon temperatures top out, slightly below average, in the lower and middle 60s. Plenty of sunshine early, diminishes with afternoon clouds bubbling up. They break up during the evening allowing temperatures to fall quickly. Definitely need a layer or two for Friday evening plans.

WEEKEND CHILL: Overnight Friday into Saturday, a short-wave in the upper levels may spit out a couple of showers. While closer to seasonable averages, the chilliest air of the season arrives early morning with lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 40s. High pressure builds in and brings a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures barely touch 60 for highs. A calm and clear night will lead to even chillier readings. Plenty of sunshine to begin the day before clouds increase and a few showers arrive by afternoon and evening. Highs are in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures recover a bit Monday, into the upper 60s, ahead of the next cold front, which brings a chance for showers. Tuesday is drier and cooler in the lower 60s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist