× Water rescue underway at Long Level Marina in Manor Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A water rescue is underway in Manor Township, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

Dispatch says an injured person is in the Susquehanna River.

The rescue is in the area of Lock 2 of Long Level Marina, dispatch adds.

The call came in at 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.