Waynesboro man charged with arson

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man has been charged with arson after an investigation into a house fire.

Christopher Rhone, 38, is facing one count of arson and criminal mischief and nine counts of recklessly endangering another person for the incident.

On October 6 around 9:00 p.m., a house fire sparked on W. North Street in Waynesboro.

After an investigation, Rhone was found to have caused the blaze.

Now, he will face charges.