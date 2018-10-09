Woman who was subject of January arrest warrant that turned deadly posted bail last month

HARRISBURG — Shayla Pierce, the woman who was the subject of a January 18th arrest warrant that turned deadly after her boyfriend — Kevin Sturgis — opened fire at the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, posted bail last month, according to court documents.

CBS21 was first to report the news of Pierce’s bail.

At the time of the warrant, Pierce, also known as Shayla Towles, was wanted on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. She was taken into custody shortly after authorities entered the Mulberry Street home.

As officers began securing the house, Sturgis fired on authorities from the second floor. Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, who was entering the home from the rear, was killed by friendly fire when a bullet passed through a wall in the residence.

Pierce pleaded guilty to all three charges from the warrant on August 27, receiving probation for the first two charges and prison time — which was covered by time served — for firearms not to be carried without a license.

Stemming from the incident in Harrisburg, Pierce was charged with drug charges and endangering the welfare of children. She posted bail on September 10, court documents show.