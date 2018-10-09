× York City woman dies due to medical complications suffered in January 2017 crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York City woman has passed away from complications suffered in an accident that occurred 21 months ago.

Kelly Vitale, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. on October 7 at WellSpan York Hospital.

Vitale had suffered multiple medical complications since the crash on January 22, 2017, in which she swerved to miss a deer in the area near the 5800 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township.

She lost control of the vehicle, and hit a tree.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office release, Vitale’s condition had continued to decline since the crash, before she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.