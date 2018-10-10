× Bomb threat forces temporary evacuation at Manheim Central Middle School

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — For the second time in as many weeks, police are investigating the report of a bomb threat in the Manheim Central School District.

According to Manheim Borough Police, administration at Manheim Central Middle School received a report of a threat from a student around 9 a.m. The student reported that the threat was written on a bathroom stall.

The threat was spelled wrong, and appeared to have been written by a young child. The school was evacuated as a precaution while officials completed an investigation. Several students are being questioned and no additional threats or concerns were found or received, police say.

Police from Manheim Borough and the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department assisted with the evacuation, and found no additional threats or safety concerns and the students were then cleared to return to the school.

On Sept. 28, a threat was issued at Manheim Central High School. A police investigation determined the threat was false.